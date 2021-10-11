Report

Masoud Barzani lauds Iraq's "successful" elections

Date: 2021-10-11T21:35:14+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, congratulated the people of Kurdistan on the successful Iraqi legislative elections and the victory of KDP.

"I extend my sincere congratulations to the people of Kurdistan on the successful Iraqi parliamentary election process and the success of the Kurdistan Democratic Party [(KDP)]," Barzani said in a statement.

The KDP victory "is a message to all parties that the people of Kurdistan will not abandon their history and values," the Kurdish leader added.

"The victory of the Kurdistan Democratic Party should motivate officials, party cadres, and members to provide the best services to the people," the Kurdish leader said.

Barzani thanked Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and the Kurdish and Iraqi security forces for their "dedication and hard work" during the vote.

Kurdistan's former President applauded Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi for facilitating the election. He also expressed his hope that Kurdish parties work together to serve the interests of the Kurdistan Region best, defends its rights, and strengthen Erbil-Baghdad ties.

