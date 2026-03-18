Iraqi parliament backs resuming oil exports through Kirkuk–Ceyhan pipeline

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament on Wednesday backed rehabilitating the Kirkuk–Ceyhan pipeline and urged the government to secure outlets for crude exports, as efforts continue to resume shipments through Turkiye.

In a statement, parliament stressed the need for the federal government to control production, transport, and distribution across the country.

Lawmakers also pushed to supply fuel oil to state and private factories to prevent refinery stockpiles from rising and to maintain production without shortages of refined products.

The statement also highlighted the route from Kirkuk through western Mosul, Zummar, and Faysh Khabur toward Turkiye’s Ceyhan port as a key export corridor to be restored.