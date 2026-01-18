Leader Barzani seeks end to Syria clashes

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party President Masoud Barzani on Sunday called for an immediate halt to fighting between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, urging a return to previously signed agreements as the only path to stability.

Violence has escalated in and around Aleppo since December 2025, leaving around 25 people dead and 130 wounded, according to the city’s Health Directorate.

In a statement, Barzani said reviving earlier accords was essential to resolving disputes among Syrian parties and preventing further deterioration on the ground.

He also welcomed a decree issued by Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa recognizing Kurdish rights, describing it as a positive step that must be reinforced through broad political consensus and embedded in legal and constitutional frameworks.

Earlier, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also called for the decree to be translated into enforceable legislation.

The decree, issued on Friday by Al-Sharaa, recognizes Kurdish as a national language, restores Syrian citizenship to individuals of Kurdish origin, and declares Nowruz, celebrated on March 21, an official public holiday. However, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) rejected the decree, arguing that it “cannot constitute a true guarantee” for Kurdish rights.