Leader Barzani received Egyptian Consul, discuss local and regional politics

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, leader Masoud Barzani received the Egyptian Consul General, Mahmoud Farouk Amer, at the Saladin Resort in Erbil.

The statement quoted Amer as saying that “the high turnout and the peaceful and civil atmosphere in which the Kurdistan parliamentary elections were held is a significant achievement.” He also praised the culture of coexistence and peace that the Kurdish people enjoy and acknowledged “Barzani’s historical role in preserving and deepening this culture.”

Leader Barzani referred to the historical, friendly, and effective relationship between the Kurdish people and the Egyptian people. He highlighted the history of the Kurdish struggle and sacrifices, stressing the need to promote a culture of coexistence and peace as the only way to end the suffering and misery of the peoples in the region, the statement added.

The statement further noted that in another part of the meeting, both sides discussed the political situation in Iraq and the region, as well as the relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi federal government. They considered the recent visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to the Kurdistan Region an important step for coordination and solving problems.