Leader Barzani denies reports of opposition to reappointing Iraq's PM al-Sudani

Shafaq News/ The office of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani denied media reports claiming that he had opposed the reappointment of Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani as Iraq's prime minister.

Earlier, various media platforms and social media accounts alleged that Barzani had rejected the idea of Al-Sudani continuing in his role as head of Iraq's government.

In a statement, Barzani's office clarified that the claims were "completely baseless" and "far from the truth." The statement emphasized that the spread of such rumors “aimed to destabilize the current atmosphere of cooperation and progress achieved in the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government," the statement read.

Al-Sudani was appointed as Iraq's prime minister in October 2022, following a year of political deadlock after the 2021 parliamentary elections. His appointment came as a consensus candidate among the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite parties, and was endorsed by Kurdish and Sunni political blocs. Al-Sudani, a former minister and provincial governor, was seen by many Iraqis as a figure capable of bridging divides within Iraq's fractured political landscape.

Since taking office, Al-Sudani has focused on addressing Iraq's economic challenges, combating corruption, and improving public services. He has also worked to mend ties between Baghdad and Erbil, particularly regarding long-standing disputes over oil revenue sharing and budget allocations for the Kurdistan Region.

Additionally, Al-Sudani has sought to construct good ties with international rivals, including Iran and the United States, by adopting a neutral stance and rejecting Iraq's role as a battleground for external conflicts or a launchpad for attacks on neighboring countries.