Leader Barzani, EU official explore stability and peace

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani met with the Head of the EU Liaison Office in Erbil Radu Butum discussing regional developments and EU-Kurdistan relations.

In a statement by Barzani’s office, the meeting also addressed the future of Kurds in Syria and the peace process in Turkiye.

Botomei reiterated the European Union’s support for security, economic progress, and citizens’ well-being in the Kurdistan Region. The EU official also commended Barzani’s efforts to unify Kurdish positions in Syria.