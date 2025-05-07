SDF slams appointment of US-sanctioned rebel leader

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) condemned the appointment of a former armed group commander accused of war crimes to a senior military post under the Syrian Interim government, calling it a move that legitimizes impunity.

Ahmad al-Hays, also known as Abu Hatim Shaqra, was named commander of the 86th Division in eastern Syria despite being under US sanctions since 2021 for human rights violations, including the assassination of Kurdish politician Hevrin Khalaf.

SDF Media Center Director Farhad Shami stated on X that “Shaqra belongs behind bars, not in official institutions,” referencing his alleged involvement in extrajudicial killings, torture, and abuse of detainees, particularly women.

إن تعيين المجرمين أمثال "أبو حاتم شقرا" وغيره في أماكن حساسة في سوريا الجديدة خطوة سلبية وغير مقبولة ومن شأنها تلويث مؤسسات الدولة.المجرم "أبو حاتم شقرا" الذي ارتكب الكثير من الجرائم بما فيها جريمة اغتيال الشهيدة هفرين خلف مكانه خلف القضبان وليس المؤسسات الرسمية، وعلى المعنيين… — Farhad Shami (@farhad_shami) May 6, 2025

Shaqra currently holds a command post in the Liberation and Construction Movement, a faction within the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA). He previously led Ahrar al-Sharqiya, a hardline group with members linked to former fighters from ISIS, Ahrar al-Sham, and Jabhat al-Nusra.

The Syrian rights group Teazur (Synergy) also condemned the decision, calling it “an attempt to legitimize criminal behavior” and warning it undermines accountability in opposition-held areas.

Synergy Association for Victims strongly condemned the recent military appointments made by the Syrian transitional government within the ranks of the newly formed “Syrian National Army.” The appointments include individuals listed on international sanctions lists and accused of… pic.twitter.com/fOvjZud6Nk — تآزر - Synergy (@HevdestiSynergy) May 7, 2025

This is not the first controversial appointment by the Syrian Interim government. In August 2023, it promoted Mohammad al-Jassem (Abu Amsha), another US-sanctioned figure, to lead the 62nd Division in Hama, granting him the rank of brigadier general. Abu Amsha is accused of forced displacement of Kurds, property seizures, financial extortion, and serious violations including rape and arbitrary detention.