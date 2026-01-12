Lahur Sheikh Jangi's trial opens in Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News– Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Leader of the Kurdistan People’s Front (PFP), Lahur Sheikh Jangi, and several associates have been formally referred to Al-Sulaymaniyah Criminal Court on charges including inciting disorder and forming an armed group, a judicial source said on Monday.

According to the source, the court received Lahur Sheikh Jangi, his brother Bolad Sheikh Jangi, Ribwar Hamid Haji Ghali, and others around 10:00 a.m. local time. Formal charges were read out, after which the defense submitted its request for referral to the higher court, which the judge accepted.

The case stems from armed clashes that erupted late on the night of August 31, 2025, in central Al-Sulaymaniyah, between security forces and guards protecting Lahur Sheikh Jangi, following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him.

The confrontation ended with the arrest of Sheikh Jangi and his brothers Bolad and Aso after security forces stormed their residence at the Lalezar Hotel in the Sarjnar neighborhood.