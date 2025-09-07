Gunmen storm NGO offices in Kurdistan's al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

An armed group stormed the offices of several local and international organizations in al-Sulaymaniyah province of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, seizing cash and equipment in what rights monitors described on Sunday as a “serious violation” of international law.

In a statement, Metro Center for Press Freedom said the raid targeted the Baya office complex in the Sarjnar district, near the residence of Lahur Sheikh Jangi and the Lalezar Hotel, on the morning of August 22. The building houses multiple organizations, including cultural and environmental groups, the Iraqi and Kurdistan Water Protectors, and the Italian nonprofit Un Ponte Per (UPP), which supports civil society and peace-building projects across conflict zones in the Middle East.

According to Metro, the attack occurred when gunmen entered the complex during unrest near the hotel. They confiscated funds allocated for projects, computers, cameras, communications devices, and staff belongings before moving them to an unknown location.

“The raid had no legal basis and represents a clear breach of international human rights law,” Metro said. “It obstructs the work of these organizations and risks turning the Kurdistan Region into an unsafe environment for international NGOs.”

The rights monitor stressed that the targeted organizations have no links to political or armed conflicts and urged authorities to return the confiscated property and compensate for damages. It also called on media outlets and civil society groups to raise awareness about the attack and press for accountability.