Lahur Sheikh Jangi begins hunger strike, Alleges judicial interference

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Leader of the Kurdistan People’s Front (PFP), Lahur Sheikh Jangi, and his brother Polad announced on Sunday the start of a hunger strike until what they described as the rule of law is upheld in their case.

Sheikh Jangi said they had been held for eight months and accused authorities of blocking the case from reaching the Court of Cassation. He claimed that “pressure” from Kurdistan Region Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and PUK Leader Bafel Talabani had influenced courts and institutions in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

He further noted that he and his brother are prepared to “risk their lives” to demand the application of the rule of law.

On January 12, a judicial source told Shafaq News that Sheikh Jangi and his associates were referred to Al-Sulaymaniyah Criminal Court, facing charges related to inciting unrest and forming an armed group.

Al-Sulaymaniyah witnessed armed clashes late on the night of August 31, 2025, between security forces and members of Sheikh Jangi’s protection unit following a judicial arrest warrant issued against him. The confrontation ended with the arrest of Sheikh Jangi and his brothers Polad and Asu.