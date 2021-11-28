Report

Kurds in AANES protest recruitment of teenage girls for combat

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-28T21:00:28+0000
Kurds in AANES protest recruitment of teenage girls for combat

Shafaq News / Kurdish protesters in northeastern Syria demonstrated outside UN offices on Sunday against what they say is the continued recruitment of teenage girls for combat, an AFP correspondent reported.

Last Sunday, three families accused the "revolutionary youth" of kidnapping their underage girls in Amuda and transporting them to training camps.

 "The revolutionary youth kidnapped my daughter (Avin, 15 years old) a week ago, along with two of her schoolmates," Belkis Hussein told Shafaq News agency.

Shafaq News sources indicate that since the beginning of the current year, the Revolutionary Youth have recruited more than 100 children in AANES. 

 The Revolutionary Youth is affiliated with the Autonomous Administration, and recruit men and women, most of whom are minors, and are often accused of acts related to child abuse.

The Kurdish National Council has repeatedly accused this group of being behind burning and assaulting its headquarters in the region.

