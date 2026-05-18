Kurdistan unveils first Region-wide digital hospital system

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdish Health Ministry on Monday launched the first unified digital hospital system across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to improve patient management and modernize medical services.

The project, introduced in cooperation with the Kurdistan Innovation Institute, will connect key healthcare sectors —including treatment services, pharmaceuticals, emergency departments, operating rooms, and hospital administration— through a single integrated network.

Speaking at a press conference in Erbil, Dr. Azad Najjar, head of the institute, described the system as a long-needed step to unify healthcare services and speed up patient access to treatment and medical guidance.

Kurdish Health Minister Dr. Saman Barzanji highlighted the Region’s free and low-cost healthcare services, particularly for chronic and complex illnesses, revealing that two additional digital healthcare platforms are expected to launch soon under the Region’s broader digital health services initiative.

Earlier today, Hiwa Hospital in Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah launched Iraq’s first fully integrated electronic Hospital Information System (HIS) dedicated to cancer patients, allowing users inside and outside Iraq to access test results and medical instructions through mobile phones.