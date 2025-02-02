Iraq's Health Ministry: Daily tobacco spending hits $2M

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Health revealed, on Sunday, that Iraqis spend nearly three billion dinars (approximately $2 million) daily on tobacco products, underscoring a public health challenge ahead of the country’s National Day for Abstaining from Smoking on February 2.

Dr. Wissam Kilan, Assistant Director of the Anti-Tobacco Program, emphasized that this year’s campaign aims to highlight the health, environmental, and economic consequences of smoking.

"The slogan for this year’s event, ‘Smoking Tarnishes Women’s Beauty and Femininity,’ draws attention to the severe health risks smoking poses to women," Kilan stated. "Globally, smoking kills more than eight million people annually, including 1.5 million women out of 200 million female smokers, the majority of whom live in low- and middle-income countries."

He warned that female smokers face heightened risks of cervical cancer, infertility, pregnancy complications, low birth weight in infants, and sudden infant death syndrome.

High Tobacco Consumption and Regulatory Challenges

Kilan noted that Iraq ranks among the highest in tobacco consumption. "According to a Ministry of Planning study, Iraqis spend an estimated three billion dinars daily on various tobacco products, including cigarettes, hookahs, and heated tobacco devices," he said.

To regulate the market, Iraq’s Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control has issued quality and health standards for tobacco products, requiring manufacturers to disclose nicotine, tar, and other harmful substances. New standards for heated tobacco products are also in development.

However, Kilan acknowledged that despite regulations, smuggled tobacco products continue to flood Iraqi markets. "The policies of tobacco companies and the ease of access have contributed to widespread availability," he said.

Legal Efforts to Curb Tobacco Use

In 2020, Iraq’s Food Safety Advisory Authority banned the circulation, sale, import, and advertisement of electronic cigarettes. Meanwhile, a draft law titled "Protection from Tobacco Harm" is under review by Parliament’s Health and Environment Committee. "The law has been read twice and is now ready for a vote," Kilan said. "It aims to protect individuals and society from the health hazards associated with all forms of tobacco consumption."

He further warned that tobacco products contain highly toxic substances. "Nicotine concentrations above 0.8% are highly addictive and toxic," he explained. "Additionally, tar, arsenic, lead, nickel, and chromium in tobacco products harm the immune, nervous, digestive, and respiratory systems."