Kurdistan Health Ministry discusses medical cooperation with Global Coalition

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region’s Health Minister, Saman Barzanji, met with a delegation from the Global Coalition on Monday to discuss strengthening healthcare cooperation and developing medical institutions in the Region.

According to a statement from the Health Ministry, Barzanji received the coalition delegation, which included the commander of the Italian forces, his deputy, and the new medical team of Yawarian. The meeting focused on exchanging medical expertise and enhancing collaboration in the health sector.

Discussions also covered strengthening ties between Kurdistan’s healthcare institutions and the coalition’s medical team, as well as programs aimed at improving the skills of healthcare workers and expanding medical cooperation and mutual support.