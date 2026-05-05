Kurdistan seizes 1 million Captagon pills, dismantles drug trafficking network

Shafaq News- Erbil

The General Directorate of Anti-Narcotics in the Kurdistan Region dismantled on Tuesday an international drug trafficking network and seized more than one million Captagon pills in a coordinated intelligence operation carried out across multiple areas.

The operation also led to the seizure of 100 kilograms of hashish and the foiling of an attempt to smuggle the drugs outside the country.

In a statement, the security apparatus said the operation was conducted in coordination with Iraq’s National Intelligence Service and the Protection and Information Agency, as well as the General Directorate of Anti-Narcotics under the Kurdistan Region’s Asayish security forces. The network was active in several Iraqi provinces and within the Region.