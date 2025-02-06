Baghdad bust: millions of Captagon pills seized

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi security source reported on Thursday, the seizure of a vehicle containing 7 million Captagon pills in Baghdad, following several days of surveillance and a well-executed ambush operation.

In recent years, official data has shown a significant rise in drug trafficking and abuse in Iraq. Last year, Iraqi security forces managed to seize large quantities of narcotics, with an estimated value of around $144 million.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Interior, nearly 10,000 individuals were arrested last year on drug-related charges, with over 5,000 of them being prosecuted.