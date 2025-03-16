Massive drug bust: Iraq foils Captagon smuggling
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s General Directorate
for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control foiled an attempt to smuggle 1.1
metric tons of Captagon and dismantled an international drug network, Iraq’s
Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday.
In a televised statement, Interior
Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Muqdad Miri
said the operation was conducted in coordination with Saudi authorities and
Kurdistan Region security forces.
“The operation led to the seizure of a
truck transporting Captagon from Syria through Turkiye before entering Iraq,” Miri
stated, adding that authorities arrested those involved and dismantled the
smuggling network following an extended surveillance and pursuit effort.
Earlier on March 13, Imad
al-Dulaimi, the district administrator of Ar-Rutbah city, announced that Iraqi
security forces have successfully shut down a major smuggling route along the
Syrian border.
The announcement came just one
day after the Interior Ministry’s General Directorate for Drug and Psychotropic
Substances revealed the issuance of international arrest warrants for several
drug traffickers.
Last Tuesday, Iraqi authorities seized
more than 200 kilograms of Captagon pills and dismantled a drug trafficking
network operating across Nineveh and Kirkuk.