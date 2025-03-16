Massive drug bust: Iraq foils Captagon smuggling

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control foiled an attempt to smuggle 1.1 metric tons of Captagon and dismantled an international drug network, Iraq’s Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday.

In a televised statement, Interior Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Muqdad Miri said the operation was conducted in coordination with Saudi authorities and Kurdistan Region security forces.

“The operation led to the seizure of a truck transporting Captagon from Syria through Turkiye before entering Iraq,” Miri stated, adding that authorities arrested those involved and dismantled the smuggling network following an extended surveillance and pursuit effort.

Earlier on March 13, Imad al-Dulaimi, the district administrator of Ar-Rutbah city, announced that Iraqi security forces have successfully shut down a major smuggling route along the Syrian border.

The announcement came just one day after the Interior Ministry’s General Directorate for Drug and Psychotropic Substances revealed the issuance of international arrest warrants for several drug traffickers.

Last Tuesday, Iraqi authorities seized more than 200 kilograms of Captagon pills and dismantled a drug trafficking network operating across Nineveh and Kirkuk.