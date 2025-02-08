Interior Ministry: Sharp decline in smuggling, infiltration from Syria

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday that smuggling and infiltration incidents along the Iraq-Syria border have dropped significantly following extensive security measures.

“The Iraq-Syria border has been one of the most critical files the Interior Ministry has worked on,” the Ministry’s spokesperson Major General Khaled Al-Muhanna told Shafaq News, explaining that “most of the ministry’s resources were allocated to securing the border, including major projects such as the construction of concrete barriers, paved roads, and the installation of smart cameras and artificial obstacles.”

According to Al-Muhanna, these measures have led to a substantial reduction in smuggling and illegal crossings in recent months.