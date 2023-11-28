Kurdistan's commerce and industry chambers election to be held on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Supreme Committee for the Elections of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the Kurdistan region announced on Tuesday that the elections for the councils of these chambers will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The committee, which is composed of representatives from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), governorates, administrative courts, chambers of commerce, and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the region, made the announcement at a press conference in Erbil.

Erbil's governor, Omed Khoshnaw, said that there are 28,000 registered traders in the four chambers of commerce and industry in the Kurdistan region, and that all of them are eligible to vote.

"More than 93 polling stations will be set up, with the majority of them located in Erbil, where there will be 30 polling stations," Governor Khoshnaw said during the press conference.