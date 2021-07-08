Erbil Governor calls on Bagdad and the Coalition to take “a firm stand” against the attacks

Shafaq News/ Erbil Governor, Omed Khoshnaw, called on Thursday the federal government and the Global Coalition to take a stand against the repeated attacks on the capital of Kurdistan Region.

Khoshnaw said in a press conference, "The Iraqi government and the US-led Coalition forces should take a firm stance to stop these attacks, and not Just issuing statements and condemning.”

On the last attack t Erbil International Airport, he said “investigations are underway to find out the place from which these attacks began, and all details will be released when the investigation is completed.”

Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism Service reported, on Tuesday evening, that Erbil International Airport was targeted with a drone.

The Agency said in a brief statement, missiles targeted Erbil Airport, noting that the Sirens were blaring from the U.S. consulate in the city, the capital of Kurdistan.

Neither damage nor causalities were reported.

For its part, the Pentagon said it was aware of reports about a drone attack.