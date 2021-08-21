KRG proceeded with projects to build dams

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is proceeding with projects to construct dams to preclude future water crisis in the Region, Governor of Erbil Omed Khoshnaw said on Saturday.

In a press conference held today on the sidelines of laying the foundation stone of a state project in Choman district, Khoshnaw said, "building dams were among the strategic projects the government launched."

"The cabinet will convene in the next few days to discuss the water resources issue and ways to preserve them," he continued, "the Prime Minister formed a committee to keep tabs on this matter. It already held a series of meetings."

"The committee will convene in the next few days to deliberate the recommendations of the relevant authorities on saving water and building dams."

"A scientific seminar will be held soon also. The recommendations of this seminar will be the mainstay of the government's program," Khoshnaw said.

Noting that Ground water covers more than 65% of Erbil's water requirements, the capital of the Kurdistan Region has been hit hard by the drought. Governor Khoshnaw said that 200 wells dried up recently, urging the citizens to rationalize water consumption.