Mala Bakhtiar: We allowed the Federal Court and neighboring countries to meddle in our affairs

Shafaq News / Politician Mala Bakhtiar expressed, on Thursday, that if the internal issues of the Kurdistan Region are not resolved, the situation will worsen.

Speaking to journalists in al-Sulaymaniya, Bakhtiar stated that the Kurdish elections cannot proceed without the participation of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

He called for resolving the Region's internal problems, highlighting existing issues such as the “absence of a constitution, the lack of unified Peshmerga forces, and security challenges,” warning that “failure to address them would exacerbate the situation.” Therefore, “it is imperative to address these issues rather than allowing Baghdad, the Federal Court, and neighboring countries to meddle in our affairs.”

Bakhtiar pointed out that “the current situation is a result of unresolved issues prior to reaching an agreement among all political parties in Kurdistan regarding creating a conducive environment for elections.”

He concluded by stating that “if we want to avoid the worst-case scenario, we must address these problems.”

It is noteworthy that the KDP had announced, on March 18th, its boycott of the parliamentary elections in Kurdistan scheduled for June unless its observations regarding the electoral procedures and mechanisms are addressed to ensure the interests and rights of the Kurdish people.

KDP’s decision came following controversial decisions by the Federal Supreme Court that a specific article concerning the minority quota in KRG's provincial election law was deemed "unconstitutional."

This article, part of a law initially adopted in 1992 and revised in 2013, mandates 11 quota seats in the Regional parliament for ethnic and religious minorities.

Furthermore, the verdict stated that Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission will take over from KRG's electoral commission to supervise parliamentary elections, which are anticipated to occur next June.

The decision also divided Kurdistan into four constituencies, Al-Sulaymaniya, Erbil, Duhok, and Halabja, instead of the single-constituency system in previous elections.

The court ruling stemmed from legal actions by Kurdish political factions opposed to the KDP's dominance in politics within the Kurdistan Region.

Notably, one of the main issues that could empower the federal government is the political division in Kurdistan.

KDP predominantly governs the Region, yet the PUK wields considerable influence in the Region's political and military realms.

Although the KDP and PUK are partners in the ruler coalition, the State Administration (SAC), their relationship has been strained for years, primarily concerning power and revenue distribution issues.