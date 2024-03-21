Federal Supreme Court clarifies its mission, omits labeling Iraq as "federal Iraq iraq Federal











Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court has reiterated its commitment to upholding the Iraqi constitution accurately, emphasizing that this duty safeguards "Iraq's unity and the establishment of a parliamentary democratic republican system." However, it abstained from categorizing Iraq as "federal" as stipulated in the constitution. The Court clarified, "The primary objective of exercising the jurisdiction of the Federal Supreme Court is to ensure the correct interpretation and application of the constitution, thereby safeguarding Iraq's unity and fostering a parliamentary democratic republican system. This includes promoting peaceful power rotation, equitable wealth distribution, and other constitutional principles aimed at fostering justice, eradicating injustice, preserving public funds, and utilizing them for the betterment of the people, ultimately upholding the rule of law." Moreover, the statement emphasized the "imperative for all authorities to strictly adhere to their constitutional jurisdictions, preventing any overreach by local authorities into exclusive federal powers, as such actions directly impact the nation's sovereignty and unity." Additionally, it stressed "the importance of local authorities in non-regionally organized governorates to exercise their respective competencies while acknowledging the shared responsibilities between federal and local authorities." Despite its efforts to uphold constitutional integrity, the Federal Supreme Court noted "facing both domestic and international media attacks aimed at obstructing its constitutional duties." It views these attacks as "malicious attempts to undermine its reputation and legitimacy, posing a threat to judicial independence." Consequently, it emphasized "the need for legal measures to counter and thwart such assaults." The Iraqi constitution unequivocally declares Iraq as an independent federal state with full sovereignty, operating under a parliamentary democracy, thus ensuring the nation's unity. In a separate development, Iraqi politician Mishaan al-Jubouri disclosed receiving a purported "threat" from Federal Supreme Court Chief Justice Jasim al-Amiri, suggesting the revocation of his parliamentary membership unless he abandoned the tripartite alliance. The tripartite alliance, comprising the Sadrist Movement, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and the Sovereignty Alliance, was initially formed after recent legislative elections to establish a government. However, it disbanded following the withdrawal of the Sadrists from the political arena, leading to the formation of the "State Administration" alliance. In an interview with the local "I NEWS" station, al-Jubouri recounted the alleged threat, indicating that "Chief Justice Jasim al-Amiri had conveyed it before his parliamentary membership being revoked." Furthermore, on this Thursday morning, the Coordination Framework emphasized the critical importance of "maintaining the principle of separation of powers to uphold constitutional equilibrium in decision-making, implementation, and oversight." The Coordination Framework expressed its utmost respect and appreciation for the Federal Supreme Court and Chief Justice Jasim al-Amiri, urging all parties to "adhere to the same principle." Additionally, it reiterated its "commitment to abide by previous rulings of the Federal Supreme Court," highlighting the importance of respecting constitutional judicial authority.