Gold prices rise amidst dollar stability ahead of Federal Reserve meeting minutes

Shafaq News / Gold prices have risen on Wednesday, supported by the stability of the dollar index amid investors' anticipation of the release of the latest policy meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve later today for further clarity on the interest rate path.

Gold futures remained steady at $2040 per ounce, while spot gold rose by 0.21% to $2028 per ounce. On the other hand, the dollar index remained stable at 103.977 points.