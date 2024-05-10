Qais al-Khazali: Withdrawal of occupying forces is not easy

Shafaq News / The Secretary-General of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Movement Qais al-Khazali emphasized, on Friday, that the withdrawal of the "occupier" (US forces) is not an easy matter.

This statement came during a dialogue at the central political forum of "Al-Sadiqoun" bloc, affiliated with Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, on X, according to Al-Ahd channel affiliated with the Movement.

Al-Khazali clarified that "the withdrawal of the occupier requires a popular and political rejection," affirming that "popular stances and resistance factions reject the presence of foreign forces on Iraqi soil."

He pointed out that "the Iraqi position is strong, patriotic, and capable of imposing its will and expelling foreign forces," noting that "the government's position is non-negotiable and is based on the technical basis for the withdrawal of foreign forces."

Al-Khazali further stated that "the Iraqi government is keen for the timing of the withdrawal of US forces to be based on technical grounds."

He indicated that "the resistance factions and their operations have sent clear messages to expel the occupier," expecting that "the timing of the withdrawal of US forces will not be prolonged for months, and the government is awaiting the opinion of military leaders."

At present, Iraqi-US relations are relatively calm, with a decrease in attacks previously targeting the bases and camps where US forces are stationed by resistance factions.

This comes at a time when discussions are underway regarding the termination of the Global Coalition's mission, according to the message mentioned by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in his recent press conference, stating that he received it from the US administration.

Despite numerous attacks and several US responses, including the killing of a senior leader in Al-Nujaba Movement in Baghdad on January 5th, Al-Sudani announced that the Coalition had become a factor of instability in the region, declaring the start of talks to end its presence in Iraq.