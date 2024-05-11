Basrah Crude surges after four consecutive weekly losses

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude recorded a gain after four consecutive weeks of losses amid fluctuations in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude concluded its latest session on Friday with an increase of $0.67, closing at $81.28. This downturn resulted in a weekly gain of $1.83 or 2.52%.

Basrah medium crude climbed by $0.76, settling at $86.34 in its recent session. Its weekly gain amounted to $1.28 or 1.87%.

Globally, Brent crude experienced a loss of about 17 cents, while US crude rose by about 15 cents.