Basrah crudes surge despite global oil decline

Shafaq News / The prices of Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude oil rose on Tuesday, despite the global oil price decline.

Basrah Heavy crude oil increased by 74 cents to $87.3, while Basrah Medium crude oil rose by 74 cents to $89.87.

Global oil prices fell after ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in Cairo helped calm market concerns about the widening conflict in the Middle East, while fears about US interest rate expectations also impacted the market.