Federal Court postpones the white oil pricing for KRI hearing session

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Supreme Federal Court decided on Wednesday, to postpone the hearing regarding the decision of the Iraqi Cabinet to set the prices of white oil products in the Kurdistan Region after listening to the involved parties’ statements in a public session held at its headquarters in Baghdad. The head of the Federal Court, Judge Jassim Mohammed Al-Umairi, decided to postpone the hearing to March 31st to allow the representatives of the Oil Products Distribution Company and the Federal Ministry of Oil to present their responses. Noteworthy, the Member of Parliament, Nahro Rawandzi, has lodged a complaint with the Iraqi Supreme Federal Court against both Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and the Minister of Oil addressing the non-execution of decision number (23726) by the Iraqi Cabinet, highlighting the oversight in adjusting the white oil price from 500 dinars to 250 per liter. In 2023, the Iraqi Cabinet implemented a price adjustment for white oil in the Kurdistan Region, setting the cost at 250 dinars per liter. This marked a reduction from the earlier rate of 500 dinars per liter and was applicable for a duration of four months, commencing on December 1st.