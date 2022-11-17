Mala Bakhtiar rules out the possibility of a civil war in the Kurdistan region 

Shafaq News/ The leading figure in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Mala Bakhtiar, on Thursday said that the ongoing row between the two leading parties in the Kurdistan region is unlikely to unfold into a civil war.

Mala Bakhtiar's remarks came during a discussion panel on the sidelines of the 3rd Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) forum at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in Duhok earlier today.

Bakhtiar said that Iraq to a set of scales with three weights which are Sunnis, Shias, and Kurds. "When one weighs down, the scales tip. However, Sunnis must admit that the resistance of Kurds restored the balance among the three authorities in Iraq."

"Prime Minister Sudani and the Iraqi Parliament do not have enough time to fix Iraq's issues in a single term," he said.

The Kurdish figure said that the PUK should address its concerns about their rivals in the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) via productive dialogue, ruling out the possibility of a civil war in the Kurdistan region.

"I do not see the current problems between PUK and KDP leading to a new civil war," he explained, "we have to be more strategic. Otherwise, we will all lose. KDP has two options here, either respond to the PUK leader or meet with him."

"Solve the problems and do not escalate," he said, addressing the PUK and KDP.