Iraqi Resistance targets Israeli "Nevatim" base in Beersheba

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced the targeting of the Israeli "Nevatim" base, 15 km east-southeast of Beersheba, with drones.

A statement from the Resistance, obtained by Shafaq News agency, stated that its "fighters targeted the Zionist Nevatim base in Beersheba on our occupied lands early Thursday morning using drones."

The statement did not provide further details about the size of damage or casualties.

Israel did not comment on the incident.

Last Tuesday, IRI attacked an "Israeli vital target" in Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash.)

Since the start of the Israeli war in Gaza, IRI has regularly attacked the US interests in Iraq and Syria and the Israeli sites in Palestine.

IRI term commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, including powerful groups such as Kataeb Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa.

It is a prominent part of the "Axis of Resistance," including Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Yemeni Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of about 35,000 Palestinians, predominantly children and women, and injured about 78,000.

The war has also displaced approximately 1.5 million people, leading to the destruction of infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and even UN facilities.