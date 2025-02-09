Kurdistan’s Zakho blacksmith keeps ancient craft alive

Shafaq News/ In a small workshop in Duhok’s Zakho city, a Kurdish blacksmith produces custom-made knives, drawing buyers from across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Known for their intricate engravings and personalized designs, Shafan Ezzeddine’s knives serve both functional and decorative purposes. Ezzeddin told Shafaq News that his creations range in price from $50 to $450, depending on the materials and complexity of the design.

His craftsmanship has attracted not only collectors but also wealthy clients and public figures who commission high-end pieces, often presented in custom wooden cases.

Notably, blacksmithing has deep roots in the Kurdistan Region, tracing back to ancient Mesopotamian civilization. Passed down through generations, the craft remains an essential part of the region’s cultural heritage. Despite its physically demanding nature, it continues to thrive, preserving traditional techniques and reinforcing Kurdistan’s artisanal identity.