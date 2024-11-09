Kurdistan's Finance Ministry and TBI to open new branches, distribute 10,000+ bank cards

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Finance and Economy announced an agreement with the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) to open new branches in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil.

The ministry stated that its accounting team, in collaboration with a technical team from TBI, had agreed to expedite employee record documentation, bank card issuance, and ATM installation in the Kurdistan Region.

“The agreement covers the opening of two new TBI branches in Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah, along with the installation of ATMs at My Account (Hisabi) centers across the Region,” it affirmed. “Additionally, over 10,000 TBI bank cards will be distributed soon.”

The Ministry urged employees who haven't registered yet to visit Hisabi centers to complete the process and thanked those who have patiently waited despite the challenges, hoping they will receive their accounts and bank cards soon.

On Sunday, TBI announced the signing of a contract for the Hisabi project, aimed at domiciling salaries for employees in the Region in partnership with the Regional Government (KRG).

The "My Account" project, launched by the Kurdish Government under PM Masrour Barzani, modernizes employee financial services, offering over 19 monthly banking services, including salary payments and loans, for 2500 IQD.

Supported by the Central Bank of Iraq, it aims to integrate all employees, enhance transparency, and combat corruption, contributing to economic development in the Region.

Employees can collect their salaries from various payment centers across the Region without needing to visit banks. The project aims to reduce cash dependency and improve the efficiency and security of payment processes.