Iraq’s Ministry of Finance secures September’s salaries

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Finance said today, Tuesday that September’s salaries will be earned tomorrow by employees, while confirming that the financial pressures will continue.

The ministry said it is committed “to fulfilling its obligations despite the shortage of revenues, and to cooperating with the House of Representatives to find solutions to address the current economic and financial crisis."

"The financial pressures in Iraq will continue in the coming future, as the country's main source of income is oil exports that are affected by the global demand." the ministry added.

It’s noteworthy that The current Iraqi government is facing criticism for not securing sufficient liquidity to pay the salaries of state employees as Iraq 95 percent of state spending are secured from the oil revenues.