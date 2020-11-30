620bn Dinars from taxes in November 2020, Iraqi Ministry of Finance reveals

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Finance announced on achieving financial revenues of about 620 billion dinars from taxes in November.

The ministry said in a statement," the General Tax Authority has worked to provide all the necessary support and facilities to collect the amounts from the taxpayers”.

The statement also indicated that the authority has achieved amounts that exceeded 230 billion dinars within the payments system, which will be included in the revenues of next December."

It said that "tax revenues increased by 400 billion dinars compared to November 2019, which recorded revenues of 206 billion."