Kurdistan region boosted natural gas production by 40% in the last three years: KRG official

Shafaq News/ Ahmed al-Mufti, the Deputy Minister of Natural Resources in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), on Tuesday said that natural gas production in the region has increased by 40% over the past three years.

"Half of Iraq's natural gas is currently being produced in the Kurdistan Region," he said in his address before the "MIRI" forum earlier today.

The Deputy Minister highlighted the "huge potential" in the region to further increase natural gas production.

He stated that, within a short period, the Kurdistan region could produce up to 60% of Iraq's total natural gas production. Currently, the Ministry of Natural Resources is responsible for producing 50% of Iraq's total natural gas production.

Al-Mufti said that over the past three years, the Kurdistan region has successfully increased its natural gas production by 40%. This increase in gas production has led to a growing demand for electricity, resulting in the region's electricity production being comparatively better than in other areas of Iraq.