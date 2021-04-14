Iraq seeks to invest in venting natural gas in Helfaya oilfield

Shafaq News/ Iraq plans to cash in on the three million cubic feet of natural gas flared daily in Helfaya oilfield during extraction operations.

The Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, chaired a meeting with the CEO of the Chinese "CEPC" oil company, CEO of PetroChina, the chief operative of Helfaya oilfield among other officials in the company.

A readout of the meeting said that the objectives of this project will be met by the end of 2022.

The Minister stressed upon expediting the Ministry's plans to execute this project, underscoring its economic and developmental outcomes.