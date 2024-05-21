Source: Taqadum Bloc Member and Independent MP Join Al-Hasm Movement

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, two members of the Iraqi Parliament joined the movement led by Iraqi Defence Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi, a well-informed political source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "MP Mohamed Nouri Abderabo from Nineveh Governorate, one of the four members of Al-Sadara bloc led by Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, has withdrawn and joined the Al-Hasm movement."

The source added, "Independent MP Naif Al-Shammari from Nineveh Governorate has also joined Al-Abbasi's movement."

On May 13, Al-Sadara parliamentary bloc, led by Al-Mashhadani, announced its merger with the Taqadum coalition led by Mohamed Al-Halbousi. The bloc includes four MPs: Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, Talal Al-Zobaie, Khaled Al-Obaidi, and Mohamed Nouri Abderabo.

Last Saturday, the Iraqi Parliament held a session to elect a new Speaker and failed to elect a Speaker in the first round when MP Salem Al-Issawi from the Al-Siyada coalition led by Khamis Al-Khanjar received 158 votes, MP Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani from the Taqadum coalition received 137 votes, and MP Amer Abdul Jabbar received three votes.

The Parliament proceeded to a third round, but did not occur due to clashes among MPs that escalated into physical altercations.