Basra Provincial Council plans to invest in natural gas to combat environmental pollution

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Basra Provincial Council revealed a plan to invest in natural gas associated with crude oil extraction operations rather than burning it.

The Council's member represents Tasmeem Alliance, Sarah Dhafer Al-Husseini, emphasized that thousands of cancer cases in the governorate are recorded due to environmental pollution from oil projects.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Al-Husseini said that the Council aims to initiate cooperation between the public and private sectors to reduce pollution by utilizing gas burned in oil wells within Basra's oil-rich borders in southern Iraq.

In addition, she highlighted the economic benefits, including "reducing gas imports, decreasing environmental pollution, lowering disease rates, particularly cancer, and providing employment opportunities for the local population."

Despite being a significant oil-producing nation in the Middle East, Iraq faces a chronic gas shortage and imports substantial quantities from Iran (about 40%).

Associated gas, often burned during oil extraction, could be repurposed for domestic use.

Notably, Iraq is one of the top countries globally in gas flaring, contributing to environmental challenges.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani expressed the government's commitment to eliminate gas burning, positioning Iraq as an active player in the global gas market, still, no plans have been brought to light.

According to S&P Global, Iraq is focused on eliminating gas flaring by 2028 and reducing methane output by 30% by 2030 to achieve its decarbonization goals.

All of the gas flaring currently emitted is from projects for new gas processing capacity from oil production, using the gas instead of emitting it into the air.