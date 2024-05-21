Fire extinguished at the Directorate of Public Pension in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a fire erupted at the National Pension Authority in central Baghdad.

The fire started in the citizens' waiting hall due to the explosion of a split air conditioning unit, which completely burned, the source told Shafaq News Agency.

"The civil defense teams managed to extinguish the fire before the flames reached the documents and records, and no human casualties were recorded," the source confirmed.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the explosion.