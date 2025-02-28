2025 Erbil Forum: Iraq seeks gas alternatives after US sanctions on Iran

Shafaq News/ Iraq is exploring natural gas imports from Qatar and Algeria after the United States revoked its exemption allowing purchases from Iran, Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs Izzat Saber revealed on Friday.

Speaking at the Erbil Forum, hosted by the Rudaw Research Center, Saber emphasized the government’s search for alternative energy sources. “Due to US sanctions, Iraq can no longer import gas from Iran as it did in previous years,” he stated, adding that an agreement with Turkmenistan is also unfeasible since the gas would have to transit through Iran.

The Deputy Minister also announced that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has approved an increase in gas supply to the Kurdistan Region (KRI), noting, “Gas exchange between the KRI and Baghdad is crucial and mutually beneficial.”

Iraq has been investing heavily in its gas sector to enhance self-sufficiency. “Since 2020, Iraq has launched a $10 billion gas investment initiative, expected to generate up to $30 billion in revenues by 2030,” Saber remarked. He highlighted foreign involvement in the sector, particularly French energy major Total Energies, which is investing $25 billion in Iraq’s oil, gas, and energy industries.

Saber underscored the complexity of these projects, noting that “they require advanced technology and extended development timelines.”

As for ending associated gas flaring, the official affirmed that the matter remains a top priority for the government. “By 2030, Iraq will no longer be among the top three countries in gas flaring,” Saber asserted, reaffirming the country’s commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement on emissions reduction.