Iraq contributes to 2.2% rise in ME gas output

Shafaq News/ Natural gas production in the Middle East increased by 2.2% in 2024, reaching 741 billion cubic meters.

Energy platform Taqa reported that the rise was primarily driven by Qatar and Iran, with additional contributions from Iraq, Oman, and the UAE.

Projections indicate that the region’s gas output will surge by 66.5% to 1.15 trillion cubic meters by 2050, compared to 694 billion cubic meters in 2023.

By 2030, Middle Eastern gas production is expected to grow by 21%, reaching 841 billion cubic meters, before climbing to 996 billion cubic meters by 2040.

The Middle East accounted for approximately 17% of global gas production in 2023, a share that is projected to rise to 22% by mid-century.

Globally, natural gas production stood at 4.078 trillion cubic meters in 2023 and is expected to increase by 31% to 5.317 trillion cubic meters by 2050.