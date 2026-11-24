Shafaq News- Erbil

Kerosene and gasoil prices rose in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) on Tuesday despite falling global crude prices, with an Erbil-based fuel trader attributing the increase to Baghdad’s supply restrictions.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Jihad Haji Khosro explained that the federal government had limited shipments of the two petroleum products to federally licensed companies, cutting off supplies to other traders.

Premium kerosene climbed to 360,000 Iraqi dinars ($237) per barrel, while the other grade reached 340,000 dinars ($224), compared with 320,000–330,000 dinars ($211–217) last week. Gasoil also rose from 320,000 dinars ($211) to 350,000 dinars ($230) per barrel. Gasoline prices, however, remained stable, as local supplies were sufficient to meet demand, Khosro noted.

Iraq’s Oil Products Distribution Company clarified earlier on Tuesday that the restrictions exempt household cooking gas and kerosene supplies, as well as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) plants, while affected industrial facilities must obtain federal certification before supplies can resume. Khosro, however, said the changes have reduced volumes available to private traders.

In global markets, Brent crude futures fell 0.8% to $88.62 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined by the same percentage to $79.53.