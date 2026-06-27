Kurdistan connects Khor Mor gas pipeline to power station

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq connected a new gas pipeline from the Khor Mor field to the Al-Sulaymaniyah power station, both located in the province, the electricity and natural resources ministries announced Saturday.

The connection was completed within six hours by technical teams from the two ministries, working with the operating companies Kar and Dana Gas.

The project, according to the statement, aimed to raise electricity output at the Al-Sulaymaniyah station.