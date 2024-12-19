Kurdistan Region to welcome over 200,000 tourists for New Year's celebrations

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region (KRI) is expected to welcome more than 200,000 tourists during the New Year's holiday, driven by improvements in tourism infrastructure and growing interest in the Region's attractions, the Kurdistan Tourism Board revealed on Thursday.

Ibrahim Abdul-Majid, the board's spokesperson, told Shafaq News, "We expect to welcome over 200,000 tourists from various Iraqi provinces during the New Year holiday. Additionally, estimates suggest that the number of tourists visiting the KRI's attractions in 2024 will exceed eight million."

He further noted that the policies adopted by the board have led to a more than 25% increase in international tourists compared to previous years, confirming, "The Tourism Board has stepped up its efforts in 2024 to promote the KRI both locally and internationally, participating in numerous international exhibitions and conferences to showcase the Region's attractions, as well as organizing activities and events to attract more visitors."

Notably, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) set an ambitious goal of attracting 20 million tourists annually by 2030.

New Year’s celebrations are a major tourist event in the KRI, attracting visitors to Kurdistan’s mountains, historical sites, and winter resorts. Experts note that security stability and improved tourism services have made the Region a top destination for both local and international tourists, supporting efforts to diversify the economy and boost tourism as a key income source.