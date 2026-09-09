Kurdistan Region promotes 519 internal security officers
2026-09-09T12:12:53+00:00
Shafaq News- Erbil
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday signed a regional decree promoting 519 officers from the Interior Ministry’s General Directorate of Internal Security Forces.
سهرۆكی ههرێمی كوردستان پلهی (519) ئەفسەری ئاسایش بهرز دهکاتهوهhttps://t.co/IGbXvpPsQl pic.twitter.com/3NQ2ozAv4l— Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) September 9, 2026
The Kurdistan Region Presidency said the decree, issued under the Presidency Law and other applicable legislation, promotes the officers to the ranks for which they qualify.
The decree took effect on Sept. 9.