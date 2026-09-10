Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Detainees in Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Lalezar Hotel case may be facing pressure in custody, defense team spokesperson Dana Taqi Al-Din said on Thursday, as the trial scheduled for today was postponed, with the date of the next hearing to be set on Sept. 13.

At a press conference, Taqi Al-Din noted that one defendant’s testimony had changed “180 degrees” from his account at the previous hearing. “I was not satisfied, and I felt there was another scenario.”

Families have also contacted the defense team after being denied visits since last Thursday, according to Taqi Al-Din, who raised further concerns over the separation of those in custody from one another.

Former detainee Hawzhin Hadi Sur alleged on Wednesday that suspects had been subjected to physical and psychological torture and forced to sign or fingerprint statements they had not given or whose contents they did not know. Authorities have not publicly addressed the allegations.

Taqi Al-Din also criticized restrictions on media access to the courtroom, arguing that proceedings should be open to all outlets rather than entry being determined by the Kurdistan Region’s security forces (Asayish).

The court has yet to hear testimony from People's Front Party (PFP) leader and former Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) co-president Lahur Sheikh Jangi, his brother Polad Sheikh Jangi, and Rebar Hamad Haji Ghali.

The case stems from clashes around Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Lalezar Hotel on Aug. 22, 2025, between PUK-affiliated security forces and gunmen loyal to Sheikh Jangi. The fighting caused casualties on both sides and ended with the detention of Sheikh Jangi and dozens of his supporters.

Al-Sulaymaniyah Criminal Court heard from several defendants last week before adjourning proceedings against Sheikh Jangi, Polad, and others.

Read more: Arresting Lahur Jangi in Al-Sulaymaniyah: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR