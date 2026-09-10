Shafaq News- Barcelona

Barcelona made a formal offer worth about $116 million for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez but received no response, sporting director Deco revealed on Thursday, detailing the failed summer pursuit for the first time.

Speaking to RAC1, Deco said Barcelona proposed paying the fee over three seasons, rejecting reports that the offer was structured across six. Atletico had “made clear,” however, that it did not want to sell the Argentina international.

🚨🔵🔴 Barcelona director Deco: “Barça didn't pressurize Julián Álvarez to come out and publicly express his wish of leaving Atletico Madrid”.“It was his own decision”, told RAC1. pic.twitter.com/wJvMgwoRIF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2026

Deco also denied that Barcelona encouraged Alvarez to publicly push for a transfer, saying the club handled its approach directly and respectfully. Asked about his relationship with Atletico sporting director Mateu Alemany, Deco said he had no problem with his former Barcelona colleague, but added that Alemany did not respond to Barcelona’s approaches over Alvarez.

In August, Atletico’s board ruled out negotiations with Barcelona, while CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin said Alvarez would “never, ever” be sold to the Catalan side and accused Barcelona of acting without sufficient ethics, transparency, and professionalism. Barcelona denounced that characterization and maintained that its approach had been proper.

Gil Marin indicated Atletico could consider a move elsewhere if Alvarez no longer saw his future in Madrid, but said a transfer to Barcelona was off the table.

Alvarez remained at Atletico after the transfer window closed in September. The 26-year-old, who joined from Manchester City in 2024, had previously spoken during the 2026 World Cup about wanting to pursue his “dream” of playing for Barcelona.

Barcelona instead signed Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal on September 1. The Brazilian scored his first goal for the club in Wednesday’s 5-1 Champions League win over Feyenoord.

Barcelona should not be overly concerned about lacking a traditional center-forward, Deco said, citing Raphinha’s performances through the middle, Jesus’ movement and combination play, and Hamza Abdelkarim as a more conventional penalty-box option.