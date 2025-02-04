Kurdistan Region at TowerXchange 2025: Telecom focus

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdish Ministry of Transport and Communications participated in the TowerXchange Meetup MENA 2025 held in Dubai on Feb. 3.

Director General of Post and Communications, Jamal Ahmed, and Director General of Legal Affairs engaged with key stakeholders, including mobile network operators (MNOs), tower companies (Towercos), suppliers, and solution providers.

During a panel session, Ahmed highlighted the Kurdistan Region’s strategy for telecommunications development, emphasizing the role of modern technology in improving connectivity and service efficiency. He outlined the government's ongoing infrastructure projects and commitment to creating a competitive telecom market.

Notably, the TowerXchange Meetup MENA is a premier industry event focused on telecommunications tower infrastructure in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), facilitating collaboration and innovation among key players in the telecom ecosystem.