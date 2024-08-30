CBI launches new phase of international transfers

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) delegation in New York has announced the commencement of a new phase in international transfer operations, involving 13 Iraqi banks.

According to a statement by the bank, this initiative is aimed at diversifying currencies and facilitating global transfers. The statement highlighted that this development follows an agreement on mechanisms to regulate these transactions, which will now include the use of the Euro, Chinese Yuan, Indian Rupee, and UAE Dirham.

The delegation also outlined the role of the international auditing firm E&Y, which will review these transfer operations to ensure compliance with international standards. This move reflects CBI's commitment to maintaining high levels of transparency and security in all foreign transfer operations, thereby bolstering confidence in Iraq's financial system.

This initiative is part of the Central Bank's ongoing efforts to support economic growth and expand international cooperation with global markets, as per the statement.

A knowledgeable source revealed on Thursday that CBI is currently conducting an unannounced visit to the United States to discuss developments in Iraq's banking sector.

According to the source, a delegation led by Central Bank Governor Ali Al-Alaq and several general managers has been in the US since August 26 to discuss recent banking developments and the restrictions on the use of the dollar imposed on many private Iraqi banks.

The discussions also touched on the potential cancellation of the platform early next year, which would shift reliance on correspondent banks, further restricting Iraqi private banks and potentially favoring Jordanian banks with American correspondents.

The source added that CBI is close to signing a contract with the consulting firm Oliver Wyman to conduct a study on reforming Iraq's banking sector, which will serve as a roadmap for future reforms.

Meanwhile, some economists have expressed surprise at the lack of public disclosure regarding the visit, particularly given its significance during this critical period.