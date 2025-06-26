Kurdistan President marks Islamic New Year with message of unity and peace

Shafaq News - Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended congratulations to Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world on Thursday, marking the start of Muharram and the Islamic New Year.

In an official statement, President Barzani expressed hopes that the new year would bring “joy, tranquility, and prosperity for all,” along with a future marked by “success and contentment.”

He used the occasion to reiterate the Kurdistan Region's commitment to pluralism, peaceful coexistence, and tolerance among all religious and ethnic groups.

“Kurdistan will perpetually embody a nation characterized by pluralism, peaceful coexistence, acceptance, and tolerance,” the statement read. “It is our responsibility to collaborate towards a brighter present and future for the people of Kurdistan.”

The President concluded his message by wishing a happy and peaceful new year to all.